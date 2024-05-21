Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Boosted by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

EA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.42. 280,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.67. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,772 shares of company stock worth $4,193,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

