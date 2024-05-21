Associated Banc Corp Acquires 1,534 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $175.37. 129,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,434. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

