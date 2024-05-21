Balentine LLC Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Balentine LLC lowered its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $214,130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Logitech International by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 317.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 415,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Logitech International by 574.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Logitech International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,844 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.06. 172,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,193. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

