Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,546 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 39,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Stock Performance

Wipro stock remained flat at $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 814,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,842. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.05.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

