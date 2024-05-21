Balentine LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Balentine LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.50.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.60. The company had a trading volume of 513,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $218.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

