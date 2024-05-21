Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,215,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634,127 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

