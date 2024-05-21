Balentine LLC Has $55.71 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,759 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Balentine LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $55,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $100.60. The company had a trading volume of 529,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

