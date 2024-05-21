Balentine LLC Acquires 8,621 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 177.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 51.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 317.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,136,000 after purchasing an additional 944,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $79.12.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

