Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,610,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1,354.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,261,000 after purchasing an additional 99,449 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Align Technology by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 15,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN opened at $267.44 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.54 and its 200 day moving average is $275.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

