Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 534 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.