Balentine LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. 1,592,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924,990. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

