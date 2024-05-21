X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.71

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 2873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Get X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 103,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 614.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 28,212 shares during the period.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.