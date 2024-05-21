SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.09

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.09 and last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 23639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $577.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after buying an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 985,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after buying an additional 40,794 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 840,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after buying an additional 599,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 670,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after buying an additional 52,743 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

