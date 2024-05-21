Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 119,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 127,839 shares.The stock last traded at $40.24 and had previously closed at $40.39.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $765.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

