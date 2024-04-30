Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 413,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.36. 591,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,296. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

