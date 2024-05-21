Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Burford Capital stock opened at GBX 1,119 ($14.22) on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 900 ($11.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,388 ($17.64). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,210.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,161.75. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.34) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

