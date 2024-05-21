Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $177.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $93.16 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.41 and its 200-day moving average is $147.31. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

