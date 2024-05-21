Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $368.46

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $368.46 and last traded at $368.46, with a volume of 29138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $378.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.83.

Cable One Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.62 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

