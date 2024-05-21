Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.49

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.49 and last traded at $102.94, with a volume of 33172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Cabot Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,361,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $440,635,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,283,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,664,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 862,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,484,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

