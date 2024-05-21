Request Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $135.84 million and $8.11 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011321 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,907.01 or 1.00079823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00011763 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00111224 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13084729 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,008,064.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

