Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.30

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.30 and last traded at C$20.28, with a volume of 8977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
About Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.