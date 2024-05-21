Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.30

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.30 and last traded at C$20.28, with a volume of 8977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

About Héroux-Devtek

The company has a market cap of C$689.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

