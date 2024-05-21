James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

JHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $41.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 357.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

