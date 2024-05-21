Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 0.7% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $35,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.59.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $667.82. 1,017,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $634.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.09. The company has a market capitalization of $186.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

