Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 251,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,362 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.57. 502,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,241. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $225.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.