Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 230 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,418. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

