Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,543 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $130.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,050,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

