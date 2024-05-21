Kim LLC Purchases 175,000 Shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC)

Kim LLC increased its position in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Keen Vision Acquisition accounts for 0.9% of Kim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kim LLC’s holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KVAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,833. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Keen Vision Acquisition Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

