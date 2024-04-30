Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 1,076 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTXL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 128,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 65,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,401 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,681,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,105,000.

Shares of FTXL traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,929. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

