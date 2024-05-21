Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,055 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in Linde by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Linde by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 538,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,010,000 after buying an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $435.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.96 and its 200-day moving average is $427.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

