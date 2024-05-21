Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.42 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.53.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $6.02 on Tuesday, hitting $385.46. The stock had a trading volume of 792,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,379. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.53 and a 200 day moving average of $386.44. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

