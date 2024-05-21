42-coin (42) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22.28

42-coin (42) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $22.28 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for about $45,584.58 or 0.68469697 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00126078 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00013608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

