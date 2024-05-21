Certified Advisory Corp Sells 33,264 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,264 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $20.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $803.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,141. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $816.61. The firm has a market cap of $764.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $761.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

