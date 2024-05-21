Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 431,436 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,529,000. STF Management LP increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 21,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 97,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 186.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

