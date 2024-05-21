Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $7,053,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.66. 4,240,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,613. The company has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

