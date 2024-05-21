Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Trading Up 0.2%

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.87. 1,998,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,809,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 346,000 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.