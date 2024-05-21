New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.50. 3,421,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 31,854,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.00 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. XML Financial LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 158.4% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 116,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,183 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 95,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 66,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 6,213,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,007,000 after buying an additional 53,275 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

