Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Shares Down 0.3%

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $37.08. 216,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,021,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBA shares. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 85.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,053,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $779,372,000 after purchasing an additional 460,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,857,000 after acquiring an additional 171,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,538,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,812,000 after purchasing an additional 680,945 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after buying an additional 593,061 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

