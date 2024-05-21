Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,491,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,050,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after acquiring an additional 231,163 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after acquiring an additional 218,042 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.03. 19,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.27 and a fifty-two week high of $243.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.13.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

