Associated Banc Corp Takes Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,941 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SASR. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 408.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 326,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 269,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 92,175 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 226,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 87,576 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

