Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Global-E Online Stock Performance
Shares of GLBE stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. Global-E Online has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GLBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Survey: The 130 Most Coveted Retirement Destinations in America [2024]
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Rumble Stock Gets Ready to Rumble in its Second Quarter
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- International Game Technology Isn’t Playing Games With Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.