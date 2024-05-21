Associated Banc Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.0% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $29,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $266.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

