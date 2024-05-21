Blankinship & Foster LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 31,572.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 35,361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 386.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 60,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 48,268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.