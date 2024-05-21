Bayshore Asset Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 3.0% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,658 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,702,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,818 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,839,000 after purchasing an additional 569,455 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $14,818,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFUS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,075. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.