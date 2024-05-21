Mckinley Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 120.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $783.48 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $419.80 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $761.64 and a 200 day moving average of $687.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

