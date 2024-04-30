Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at DA Davidson

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 724,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,723. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $232,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

