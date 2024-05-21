Mckinley Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,838,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,367,000 after buying an additional 1,343,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,266,000 after acquiring an additional 193,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,043,000 after acquiring an additional 286,254 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 852,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 631,270 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 71,093 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FMX opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.11.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $1.115 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

