Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COUR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE:COUR traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. 4,692,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,408. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. Coursera has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,177,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $425,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,482.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,932 shares of company stock worth $9,051,814. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Coursera by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,008,000 after purchasing an additional 536,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,952,000 after buying an additional 690,931 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,275,000 after buying an additional 243,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

