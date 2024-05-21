Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,547,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.69% of Targa Resources worth $134,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $187,123,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 11,513.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 636,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,555,000 after purchasing an additional 630,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Targa Resources by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Targa Resources by 802.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 484,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 431,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.61. The company had a trading volume of 287,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,093. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $119.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,657 shares of company stock worth $11,680,978 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.