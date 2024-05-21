Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $138,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSGS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 61.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 188.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $3,345,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 164,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,688.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,239 shares of company stock worth $8,481,692. 22.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.27. 14,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,613. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $164.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 190.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.