Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-1.42 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $302.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.52. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.
In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.
